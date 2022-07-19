All News
Driver injured after car overturns and goes off I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was injured after a rollover crash sent the vehicle off the I-15 freeway in the cajon pass.
At about 1:44 pm, on July 18, 2022, a silver Dodge Crossover SUV was traveling southbound on the I-15 freeway near Cleghorn Road when it crashed with the guardrail and flipped over. The vehicle came off the freeway and landed on its side on Cajon Blvd., near the SB on-ramp.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver was trapped and was helped out of the vehicle by Good Samaritans.
The female driver was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. CHP is handling the investigation into the single-vehicle traffic collision.
