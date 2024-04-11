Driver injured after car flies off 15 freeway Ranchero Road offramp in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was injured after his vehicle flew off an off-ramp and overturned multiple times before landing on its wheels near a Starbucks in Hesperia.
It happened just before 8:00 am, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, on the northbound 15 freeway Ranchero Road off-ramp and involved a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
According to a witness, the driver was an RN who had just gotten off his shift and possibly fell asleep as he exited.
The Jeep had a spare tire in the front that came off and hit the passenger side of a white Porsche waiting in the nearby Starbucks drive-thru.
Following the crash, several Good Samaritans ran to the aid of the driver who was still seated inside the vehicle. Witnesses said he was okay and not even bloody.
As a precaution, the driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
No other vehicles were involved and the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the crash investigation.
