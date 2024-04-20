 
Driver in Kia Rio critically injured after rollover crash on Shea Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was critically injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon in the City of Victorville. 

It happened on April 19, 2024, at about 2:53 PM on Shea Road near Air Expressway and involved a Kia Rio. 

Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire Department responded to the incident and located the severely damaged vehicle on its side and down in a deep ravine.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the critically injured occupant of the vehicle.

Due to the extended wait time, instead, the driver was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. 

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

