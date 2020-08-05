Driver in high-speed pursuit cited and released due to medical condition

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man with medical issues was cite-released after leading deputies on a brief high-speed pursuit, officials said.

It happened on Monday, August 3, 2020, at about 5:43 PM in the area of Nisqualli Road and Eleventh Avenue in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said 34-year-old Cortney Devons Bailey was traveling west on Nisqualli when a deputy witnessed him pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, over a double yellow line.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Bailey failed to yield. The deputy pursued Bailey for approximately 1.3 miles before Bailey stopped and was detained in the church parking lot at Nisqualli and Balsam.

“During the short pursuit, Bailey ran a red light and passed additional vehicles over a double yellow line, at high speed,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said due to Bailey’s medical issues, he was cited for evading and released, pending a court appearance.

No injuries were reported and no other information was available for release.

