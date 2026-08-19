Driver Hospitalized, Cited For DUI After Crash With Cement Truck On Bear Valley Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Hesperia man was hospitalized and cited for driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck Tuesday afternoon in Victorville, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:26 p.m. on August 18, 2026, at the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Bear Valley Road.

Deputies from the Victorville Station Traffic Division responded to the intersection and determined during a preliminary investigation that a 2021 Peterbilt 567 cement truck had been traveling northbound on Ridgecrest Road before turning eastbound onto Bear Valley Road.

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According to a written statement from the Victorville Police Department, a 2018 white Chevrolet Silverado driven by the 34-year-old Hesperia resident was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road when it entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and collided with the cement truck.

The Silverado driver, identified as David Welz, was cited for driving under the influence and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

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Officials said the case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous callers may call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.

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