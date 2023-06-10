Driver handcuffed after Friday morning crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a Chevy Malibu was handcuffed after a Friday morning crash near the Victorville Police Station.

It happened at about 5:39 am, on June 9, 2023, in the 14399 block of Amargosa Road.

The silver Chevy Malibu was southbound on Amargosa when it veered across lanes of oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and crashed onto ornamental landscaping in front of a two-story building.

Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and confirmed there were no injuries to the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Deputies handcuffed the driver and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle. The identity of the driver or the reason for his detainment were unknown at the time of the article.

