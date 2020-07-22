All News
Driver glancing at cell phone critically injured in rollover crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver who looked down at his cell phone was critically injured in a Tuesday morning rollover crash, officials said.
It happened at about 7:21 AM on July 21, 2020, in the area of Air Expressway and Adelanto Road in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the 33-year-old male from Hesperia was traveling westbound on Air Expressway, near Phantom West Drive, in a 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup.
“He looked down at his cell phone and inadvertently steered into oncoming traffic lanes,” stated Rodriguez. “When he attempted to steer back into his lane, he overcorrected and drove onto the dirt shoulder of the northside of the road and lost control of the pickup.”
Rodriguez said the pickup overturned and the man sustained major injuries to his head during the crash.
Firefighters requested a helicopter and the male was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment. An update on his condition was not available.
“Distracted driving is dangerous, claiming 2,841 lives in 2018 alone. Among those killed: 1,730 drivers, 605 passengers, 400 pedestrians and 77 bicyclists. NHTSA leads the national effort to save lives by preventing this dangerous behavior.”–NHTSA
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Son suspected of killing dad in Victorville arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man who is suspected of killing his 69-year-old father in...
Overturned semi blocking entrance to NB 15 at D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned semi prompted lane closures along a stretch of busy D Street Wednesday morning in...
Adelanto man arrested for alleged child abuse of 3-month-old
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man is facing child abuse charges after detectives say he caused multiple injuries to...
Driver glancing at cell phone critically injured in rollover crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver who looked down at his cell phone was critically injured in a Tuesday morning...
Pursuit suspect taken into custody after brief stand-off in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old suspect on probation was taken into custody following a pursuit that turned into a...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News2 weeks ago
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News2 weeks ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News2 weeks ago
Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suspect arrested for murder in shooting that killed Hesperia man