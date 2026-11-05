Driver Flees ICE Stop, Strikes Federal Vehicle in Victorville as Residents Report Increased ICE Sightings Across Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Reports of increased immigration enforcement activity across the Victor Valley have gained new attention following a traffic stop involving federal immigration agents in Victorville that ended with a driver fleeing and an unmarked federal vehicle being struck.

The incident occurred Friday, October 30, 2026, at approximately 6:19 a.m. near Seneca Road and Rodeo Drive, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident is among the latest developments involving federal immigration enforcement in the Victor Valley, where residents have reported almost daily sightings of suspected ICE vehicles in Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto and Apple Valley, along with sharing photographs, videos and accounts of apparent detentions in recent weeks.

ICE Traffic Stop in Victorville Ends With Driver Fleeing

According to the Sheriff’s Department, ICE agents conducted a traffic stop involving a red sedan near Seneca Road and Rodeo Drive.

During the stop, the unidentified male driver fled, allegedly endangering the agents and striking an unmarked patrol vehicle belonging to the federal agents.

The impact rendered the federal vehicle undrivable, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department, which operates under contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the area to investigate a reported assault with a deadly weapon under California Penal Code section 245.

By the time deputies arrived, the red sedan had already left the scene. On Sunday, November 1, deputies located the red sedan abandoned in the 14000 block of Victoria Drive in Victorville. The vehicle was towed for violating California Vehicle Code section 22500(e)(1), which prohibits blocking a private driveway.

The driver was described only as an unidentified adult male. Authorities did not indicate whether he had been identified or taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

In its written statement, the Sheriff’s Department emphasized that local deputies are prohibited from conducting immigration enforcement but will investigate alleged violations of state law.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is prohibited by law from conducting immigration enforcement, however violations of state law will be investigated and violent acts toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

Residents Report ICE Sightings Across Victor Valley

The confirmed federal immigration traffic stop comes after weeks of residents reporting almost daily sightings of suspected ICE vehicles throughout Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto and Apple Valley.

Residents have shared photographs and videos that they say show federal agents taking individuals into custody, including encounters in which vehicles were reportedly left behind.

The number of immigration-related detentions in the Victor Valley remains unclear, and VVNG has not independently verified every reported encounter.

It also remains unknown whether the reported sightings are connected to a single enforcement operation.

Hesperia Family Reports Mistaken Identity Encounter

In one account previously shared with VVNG, a Hesperia resident said federal immigration agents mistakenly confronted her father, a U.S. citizen, and her younger brother, who has autism, outside their home on the morning of October 8, 2026.

The resident, who requested anonymity, said her father was leaving their home to drive her younger brother to school when agents allegedly surrounded them with guns.

“They swarmed them both with guns, just to say he matched a description, then to realize it wasn’t the guy, and they drove off. Leaving everyone distraught with no answers or acknowledging the mistake.”

According to the resident, the agents left after determining her father was not the person they were seeking.

The family said the encounter left them distraught and without answers.

Reports Describe Broader Immigration Enforcement Operation in California

The reported local activity comes amid news coverage of a broader federal immigration enforcement operation in California.

According to a Sacramento Bee report, an ICE operation began in early October 2026 and was expected to continue for approximately 45 days.

The newspaper reported that federal immigration agents were instructed to arrest individuals suspected of being in the country illegally during the operation, regardless of whether they had a criminal history.

Additional reporting from Newsmax described plans for the operation to move north through California, beginning in San Diego, continuing through Los Angeles and eventually reaching San Francisco by November.

The report also indicated that ICE agents from Los Angeles and San Francisco field offices would assist in the effort.

According to Newsmax, personnel assigned to the operation were required to work six-day weeks, with previously approved time off canceled.

The reported operation was expected to take place during the weeks leading up to the November 3 midterm elections.

DHS Declines to Discuss Immigration Enforcement Operations

The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm or deny details of the reported statewide operation, according to a statement reproduced in news coverage.

“For operational security and the safety of our officers, ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations. Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country, including in California.”

The statement did not specifically address the Victor Valley or the October 30 traffic stop.

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Information About Victorville Incident

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues investigating the October 30 incident involving the red sedan and federal immigration agents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!