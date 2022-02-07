Driver flees after crashing into a yard on Flathead Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a pickup truck fled after crashing into the yard of a home in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 12:15 am, on February 7, 2022, in the 14200 block of Flathead Road.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the incident and located a white pickup truck on its side inside of the yard of a private residence.

Based on preliminary reports, the truck was eastbound when it lost control and crashed through landscaping and a mailbox before coming to a stop. The driver of the truck fled the scene prior to police arriving on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

