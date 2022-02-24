All News
Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on Highway 138 in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was ejected and killed in a rollover crash on Highway 138 in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at about 1:40 am, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, approximately three miles west of Lone Pine Canyon Road near the Mormon Rocks.
A CalTrans worker traveling along the roadway was the first to come upon the wreck involving a red pickup truck that rolled approximately 40 feet off the roadway. The driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is pending notification and will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroners’ office.
The California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station is investigating the cause of the collision. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
