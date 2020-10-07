Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a driver was ejected and killed in a rollover crash early Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 1:33 AM on October 7, 2020, on National Trails Highway/ D Street near the cement plant in Victorville.

Officers at the scene determined a silver Honda Accord was traveling north on National Trails Highway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control while navigating a curve in the roadway.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the vehicle slid across oncoming lanes of traffic and up over a dirt embankment causing the vehicle to flip and roll several times.”

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident prompted a hard-road closure on National Trails Highway north of Interstate 15 and south of Air Expressway for several hours while the scene was processed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

The investigation of the collision is ongoing and anyone with information or any witnesses to the collision is asked to contact Deputy A. Hylin at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

