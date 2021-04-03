Driver ejected, killed after rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was ejected onto the northbound I-15 Palmdale Road off-ramp after a rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Victorville.

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at approximately 1:29 AM, deputies from the Victorville Station, and rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Mariposa Road and Kingswood Drive.

Upon arrival, they located a silver 2006 Lexus IS with significant damage along the shoulder of the northbound I-15 Palmdale Road off-ramp.

(Deputies walked along Mariposa Road in the direction the vehicle was traveling prior to the crash. Photo: Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies from the Major Accident Investigation Team determined the vehicle was traveling north on Mariposa Road approaching Kingswood Drive and for unknown reasons drifted off the roadway causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver, who was ejected, was located lying in the roadway near the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mariposa Road between Palmdale Road and Yates Road was closed for several hours. CalTrans blocked off the NB I-15 Palmdale Road off-ramp during the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station 760-241-2911.

