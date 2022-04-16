Driver ejected in rollover crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a pickup truck was ejected during a rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in Victorville on Friday evening.

It happened at about 7:06 pm, April 15, 2022, on the northbound I-15 freeway near the La Mesa/ Nisqualli overpass.

Victorville City Fire arrived and confirmed they had one immediate patient and requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital. Mercy Air 2 accepted the flight and subsequently airlifted them to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a silver Ford Ranger rollover about 8 times, and one party was ejected. The vehicle came to a stop in the center divider between the north and south.

At about 7:21 pm, CHP reopened the no. 1 and no.2 lanes allowing traffic to start moving again. Northbound traffic is backed up to Ranchero Road in Hesperia as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, traffic on the southbound I -15 freeway through the Victor Valley has been gridlocked for many hours after a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle in the Cajon Pass.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

