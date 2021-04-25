Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was ejected from a pickup truck and seriously injured after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in Hesperia.

The crash happened just before 5:30 am, on April 25, 2021, along the 18900 block of Rock Springs Road near Sheffield Street.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and located a white Nissan Frontier with major front-end damage blocking the roadway. Firefighters reported the driver of the truck was ejected after colliding with a tree.

(A tire from the pickup truck came to a stop on along a chain link fence. – Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The critically injured driver was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Air helipad at the Hesperia airport and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Rock Springs Road was briefly shut down in both directions as deputies investigated and the scene was cleared up.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

(Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.