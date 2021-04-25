All News
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into tree in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was ejected from a pickup truck and seriously injured after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in Hesperia.
The crash happened just before 5:30 am, on April 25, 2021, along the 18900 block of Rock Springs Road near Sheffield Street.
San Bernardino County Fire responded and located a white Nissan Frontier with major front-end damage blocking the roadway. Firefighters reported the driver of the truck was ejected after colliding with a tree.
The critically injured driver was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Air helipad at the Hesperia airport and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.
Rock Springs Road was briefly shut down in both directions as deputies investigated and the scene was cleared up.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
7 injured in Hesperia crash on Wednesday
-
All News2 days ago
8 injured, including children in multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man shot in apparent road rage incident in Hesperia
-
All News14 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Cajon Pass crash identified as Apple Valley man
-
All News3 days ago
26-year-old Barstow man killed in Apple Valley crash identified
-
All News15 hours ago
Apple Valley man arrested for physically abusing 5-year-old girl
-
All News21 hours ago
Victorville man, 56, arrested for possession of child pornography
-
All News3 days ago
No injuries after driver crashes into gas pump in Apple Valley