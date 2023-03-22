Driver ejected from pickup truck after hydroplaning on the 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a pickup truck was ejected during a crash Tuesday morning on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened on March 21, 2023, at about 11:36 am, on the northbound I-15 freeway, north of Main Street, and involved a green-colored pickup truck.

Victorville California Highway Patrol Officer Jesus Rodriguez told VVNG that a solo male driver was traveling within the no. 1 lane.

“He allegedly hydroplaned causing his vehicle to travel to the right before colliding with the concrete culvert,” stated Rodriguez.

The truck came to a rest on its side along Mariposa Road near Mojave Street.

Rodriguez said the driver was ejected from the vehicle causing major injuries and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Mariposa Road was shut down temporarily in both directions for the investigation and while the roadway was cleared.

The collision investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP Station.

(Photo credit: Mike L. Foster)

