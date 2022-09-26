All News
Driver ejected from car in rollover crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo was ejected during a rollover crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened at about 12:21 am, on Monday, September 26, 2022, between Main Street and Bear Valley Road. The vehicle veered off the freeway, hit the drainage ditch, and overturned multiple times before coming to a stop on its side along Mariposa Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver was ejected and alert.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported that had one person with critical injuries and requested an airship. The patient was rushed via ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital and the driver was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
CalTrans was advised of several feet of chain link fence that was damaged during the crash.
Information on the driver was not available at the time of this article. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol Station.
