Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver ejected and killed in a rollover crash was identified as Brendon Volk, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville.

It happened on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at about 7:44 pm, along the 11500 block of Amargosa Road, near the main entrance to Desert View Memorial Park.

Brendon was behind the wheel of a green 2004 GMC Yukon that was traveling southbound on the I-15 freeway at an unknown rate of speed.

For reasons still unknown the SUV overturned and crashed through a drainage ditch and perimeter fence before coming to a stop along Amargosa Road.

Brendon was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:55 pm.

Amargosa Road was closed for a couple of hours near restaurant row and Live Oak Street in Hesperia.

According to a Facebook post from Brendon’s grandmother, he was going to be a dad in June.

The CHP Victorville station is handling the investigation into the collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

