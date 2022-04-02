All News
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver ejected and killed in a rollover crash was identified as Brendon Volk, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville.
It happened on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at about 7:44 pm, along the 11500 block of Amargosa Road, near the main entrance to Desert View Memorial Park.
Brendon was behind the wheel of a green 2004 GMC Yukon that was traveling southbound on the I-15 freeway at an unknown rate of speed.
For reasons still unknown the SUV overturned and crashed through a drainage ditch and perimeter fence before coming to a stop along Amargosa Road.
Brendon was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:55 pm.
Amargosa Road was closed for a couple of hours near restaurant row and Live Oak Street in Hesperia.
According to a Facebook post from Brendon’s grandmother, he was going to be a dad in June.
The CHP Victorville station is handling the investigation into the collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Related Article: Driver killed in front of Desert View Cemetery after their SUV runs off freeway in Victorville
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Woman airlifted to hospital after being ejected from car crash in Victorville￼￼
-
All News7 days ago
Man killed in head-on traffic collision along Ranchero Road in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Man killed in rollover crash on I-15 freeway near Baker identified
-
All News4 days ago
HESPERIA: Deputies shoot, kill suspect after domestic-violence call
-
All News5 days ago
Food truck employees robbed at gunpoint on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
CHP conducted Special Enforcement Operation on the I-15 freeway from San Diego to Nevada
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
3 women from Los Angeles arrested after stealing $8K worth of products from stores in Apple Valley