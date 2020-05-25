Driver ejected, airlifted to hospital after crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At 10:56 pm, on May 22, 2020, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Hesperia Road and Sycamore Street.

When firefighters arrived, they located a black Acura with major damage and an overturned white Nissan Cube.

A witness told VVNG the Acura ran the stop sign and was struck by the SUV. The male driver of the Acura was ejected approximately 20-feet from the vehicle. According to the witness, deputies found a gun on the Acura driver.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift the patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan was treated for the complaint of chest pain.

VVNG reached out to the sheriff’s public information officer Jodi Miller to inquire if a weapon was recovered or if any driver was arrested. The spokeswoman said there was no information or press release available at the time.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Carlos Talbert)

(Photo by Carlos Talbert)

