Driver Dies, Passenger Critical After Dodge Charger Crashes Into Yard Of Victorville Home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver died and a passenger was critically injured after a Dodge Charger crashed through a chain-link fence and into the yard of a Victorville home Tuesday evening.

The crash involving a red 2009 Dodge Charger was reported at 6:30 p.m. on October 6, 2026, in the area of Cerezo Road and Del Gado Road in the unincorporated area of Victorville.

CHP officials at the scene told VVNG the Charger was occupied by two males and was traveling southbound on Del Gado Road when it hit a dip, lost control, crashed through the chain-link fence of the property, and ended up in the yard of a home located on the northeast corner of Del Gado Road and Cerezo Road.

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Officials also said the vehicle was being driven recklessly prior to the crash. The crash damaged the chain-link fence and two vehicles that were parked at the location.

According to witnesses, emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the male driver at the scene before he and the passenger were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

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CHP officials said the driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the passenger remained in critical condition. No update on the passenger’s condition was immediately available. No one on the property was injured.

The intersection was closed in both directions as authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

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The driver’s identity has not been released. This is a developing story and additional details will be provided when confirmed.

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