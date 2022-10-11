Adelanto News
Driver critically injured after rollover crash on Adelanto Road on Sunday
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of an SUV sustained major trauma after he was ejected during a rollover crash in Adelanto.
It happened at about 5:15 am, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, on Adelanto Road and south of Brockman Avenue.
For reasons still under investigation, a black 2001 Chevy Tahoe that was traveling north on Adelanto Road swerved to the right and went off the east roadway edge. The SUV rolled and crashed into a wooden utility pole causing it to split and the lines to come down. The Tahoe came to a stop in the parking lot of a nearby warehouse.
The driver was ejected and landed on top of the downed lines. Emergency personnel requested an airship to airlift him to an out-of-area trauma center. Deputy K. Riberich told VVNG that the lines were determined to be for communication and not electrical.
Riberich said alcohol, drugs, and speed have not been ruled out as possible factors. Adelanto Road was closed in both directions while Edison employees worked on repairs.
An update on the driver’s injuries was not available. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
