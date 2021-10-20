All News
Driver critically injured after head-on crash with a semi on US 395 in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a vehicle was seriously injured after a head-on crash with a semi on US Highway 395 in Victorville.
It happened at about 12:58 am, on Wednesday, October 20th near La Mesa Road and involved a silver Honda CR-V and a white Freightliner.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the Honda was south on 395 when for unknown reasons it crossed over the double yellow lines that separate the highway. The northbound Freightliner swerved to the left to avoid the collision but was not able to avoid the Honda.
The driver of the Honda suffered major injuries and was transported to a trauma center out of the area. The other parties involved in the crash did not report any injuries.
US 395 Highway between La Mesa Road and Luna Road were closed for several hours for the investigation.
The traffic collision is still under investigation and anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee at the Victorville Police Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com
