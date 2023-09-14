Driver critically injured after Ford Maverick slams into excavator on a trailer in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man driving a Ford Maverick was critically injured after he slammed into an excavator Thursday morning.

It happened at about 7:03 am, on September 14, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Deep Creek Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Pamela Hoffman told VVNG this was a two-vehicle collision where a vehicle pulling a trailer with an excavator was stopped at the light.

“The trailer was rear-ended by another vehicle and the impact caused the vehicle to become stuck on the excavator,” stated Hoffman.

An off-duty nurse named Angie stopped to assist and in a Facebook comment thanked the construction workers who assisted with first aid and directing traffic while first responders arrived. “The sun was so bad, I could not see what happened and it was right in front of me,” stated Angie in her comment.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and removed the injured man from the mangled Ford truck. Hoffman said the driver had a head injury and was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. An update on his condition was not available.

The Apple Valley Police Department is handling the investigation into the crash.

(Credit: Peter Cisco Jay)

