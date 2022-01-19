Driver cited after brandishing gun during road rage in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old-Victorville man was issued a citation after brandishing a handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident.

It happened at about 3:15 pm, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the 12600 block of Mariposa Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG that two vehicles were traveling on the roadway, and the suspect identified as Christopher Morales, brandished a firearm while inside of his vehicle.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop in front of the Scandia, and found the firearm.

According to the spokeswoman, Morales was issued a citation and released from the scene.

No other information was available for release.

