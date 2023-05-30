Driver carjacked at gunpoint on Caughlin Road in Phelan, Police searching for 3 suspects

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to search for three suspects that carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint on Caughlin Road in Phelan.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8:49 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a carjacking.

According to the victims, they were driving on Caughlin Road, near the railroad tracks, when they encountered a male standing in the middle of the road.

According to a news release, “The driver stopped the vehicle, and the suspect brandished a handgun at the victims. The suspect then approached the victims and ordered them out of the vehicle. Two additional suspects walked out of the desert and stood next to the car. In fear for their lives, the victims got out of the vehicle and the suspects drove away.”

The stolen vehicle is a 2002 silver, 4-door, Ford Edge, California license plate #9BXU134. The suspects, two males and one female, were all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and had masks on their faces.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Lajuj, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

