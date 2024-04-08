Driver arrested for DUI after Sunday morning crash on I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com ) — An alleged drunk driver was arrested after crashing into the drainage ditch along the northbound freeway I-15 freeway Sunday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:54 am, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, approximately a mile north of Main Street, and involved a white Scion xB compact.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at scene and located the vehicle on its side along the drainage ditch and facing the wrong way of traffic.

After the crash, several Good Samaritans stopped to help the driver who managed to self-extricate from the vehicle. Witnesses reported the male was tossing mini bottles of Vodka from his pocket.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol investigating conducted a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested the driver at the scene.

The collision caused traffic on the I-15 northbound to back up for several miles. Mariposa Road also experienced an influx of traffic.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





(Scroll Down To Comment)