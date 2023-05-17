Adelanto NewsAll NewsFeatured

Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a vehicle on Highway 395 in Adelanto

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 16, 2023
traffic accident on highway 395, driver arrested for DUI

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a drunk driver slammed into the back of a vehicle Monday night in Adelanto.

It happened at about 8:48 pm, on May 15, 2023, at the intersection of Highway 395 and Seneca Road.

A four-door Honda Civic was slammed into from behind by an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the sedan to be pushed across the intersection before stopping in the dirt on the southwest corner.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks told VVNG open containers were located inside the red Ford Explorer and the driver Jose Sanchez, 38, a resident of Hesperia, was arrested at the scene for DUI.

Related Articles
traffic accident on highway 395, driver arrested for DUI
traffic accident on highway 395, driver arrested for DUI
traffic accident on highway 395, driver arrested for DUI

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 16, 2023
Back to top button