Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a vehicle on Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a drunk driver slammed into the back of a vehicle Monday night in Adelanto.

It happened at about 8:48 pm, on May 15, 2023, at the intersection of Highway 395 and Seneca Road.

A four-door Honda Civic was slammed into from behind by an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the sedan to be pushed across the intersection before stopping in the dirt on the southwest corner.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks told VVNG open containers were located inside the red Ford Explorer and the driver Jose Sanchez, 38, a resident of Hesperia, was arrested at the scene for DUI.

