Driver arrested for DUI after car slams into utility pole in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man driving under the influence slammed into a utility pole leaving several Hesperia residents without power early Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 5:21 am, on March 23, 2022, in the 16200 block of Sycamore Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.

The driver of a dark-colored 2001 Toyota Camry lost control and crashed into a wooden utility pole. The pole was completely sheared at the base and landed on top of a GMC SUV that was parked inside of a yard.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The Camry eventually came to a stop after crashing through a chain-linked fence and into a second yard where it crashed into a couple of trash cans.

Residents detained the male driver of the Camry until police arrived. He was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and later administered a field sobriety test.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver, Geronimo Garcia-Urbina, a resident of Victorville, was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for VC23152(a)- DUI Alcohol and VC23152(b) DUI over .08.

Southern California Edison crews responded to replace the damaged pole and the downed lines.

No injuries were reported and the official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

