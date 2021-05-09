Driver airlifted after single vehicle crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver involved in a single vehicle crash was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about 1:25 pm, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, just south of Bear Valley Road.

For reasons still unknown, a four door gold-colored sedan was north on Amargosa and lost control at the curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the chain link fence of the Victorville Park and Ride.

Victorville City Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to airlift the person to a trauma center. Helicopter Mercy 22 accepted the flight and transported the injured to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.