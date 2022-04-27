Driver airlifted after semi overturns on Highway 395 in Victorville

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a semi was airlifted after his tractor-trailer combination overturned on U.S. Highway 395 in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:55 am, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, near the intersection of US-395 and Sycamore Street, between Eucalyptus and Bear Valley Roads.

Based on preliminary reports, the semi was north on the highway when it clipped a white Audi sedan and eventually overturning into the desert.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to airlift the driver of the semi to a trauma center.

Victorville City Firefighter Torres told VVNG the driver was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center via Mercy Air 22 as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

