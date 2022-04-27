All News
Driver airlifted after semi overturns on Highway 395 in Victorville
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a semi was airlifted after his tractor-trailer combination overturned on U.S. Highway 395 in Victorville.
It happened at about 11:55 am, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, near the intersection of US-395 and Sycamore Street, between Eucalyptus and Bear Valley Roads.
Based on preliminary reports, the semi was north on the highway when it clipped a white Audi sedan and eventually overturning into the desert.
Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to airlift the driver of the semi to a trauma center.
Victorville City Firefighter Torres told VVNG the driver was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center via Mercy Air 22 as a precaution.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Los Angeles man arrested on multiple felony charges after raping a woman in Helendale
-
All News6 days ago
20-year-old killed in rollover crash on Willow Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Woman ejected during crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia Thursday
-
All News5 days ago
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
One person airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan
-
All News6 days ago
Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley closed to fix utility pole damaged in crash
-
All News5 days ago
Sephora store to open inside Kohl’s in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Amazon Announces Renewable Energy Solar Project near Baldy Mesa