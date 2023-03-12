All News
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and two others were transported to a local hospital after a Saturday morning crash in the community of Phelan.
It happened at about 7:06 am, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and upon arrival, they located a white Jeep SUV in the intersection with major front-end damage and a gray pickup truck in the landscaping of the nearby gas station also with major damage to the passenger side.
Firefighters reported they had a total of three people injured with one of them requiring minor extrication. Several additional ground ambulances and an airship were requested to respond.
The driver of the truck was extricated and transported by ambulance to the nearby landing zone.
Mercy Air 22 landed in a dirt lot of the Stater Bros. shopping center and transported the injured to Antelope Valley Hospital. The other two patients were transported locally by ground ambulance.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
