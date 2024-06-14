 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Driver Airlifted After Rollover Crash Thursday Morning on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 13, 2024 | 7:13 pmLast Updated: June 13, 2024 | 7:13 pm
Rollover Crash on Highway 18 Results in Critical Injury

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash involving a red Toyota 4Runner occurred on Highway 18 near Tao Road, critically injuring the driver.

The incident took place at 5:13 AM, on Thursday, June 13, 2023, and resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes for over an hour.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to find the SUV overturned with the driver inside. Due to the severity of the injuries, the driver was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Rollover Crash on Highway 18 Results in Critical Injury

The eastbound lanes of Highway 18 were closed at Tao Road for over an hour to allow for the investigation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Further updates on the driver’s condition and the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.

Rollover Crash on Highway 18 Results in Critical Injury

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 13, 2024 | 7:13 pmLast Updated: June 13, 2024 | 7:13 pm

More Local News

Honoring Cheryl and Micah's Legacy

Charity Baseball Game to Honor the Memories of Cheryl and Micah Moyer

June 12, 2024
apple valley police department undated vvng.com file photo

Apple Valley Police Department Holding DUI Checkpoint Friday, June 14, 2024

June 11, 2024

City of Hesperia Approves $3.2 Million to Repair 23 Miles of Streets

June 11, 2024
AVUSD RECOGNIZES WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR DONATIONS THROUGHOUT 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR

AVUSD Recognizes Walmart Distribution Center for Donations Throughout 2024 School Year

June 11, 2024
Back to top button