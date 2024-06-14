Driver Airlifted After Rollover Crash Thursday Morning on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash involving a red Toyota 4Runner occurred on Highway 18 near Tao Road, critically injuring the driver.

The incident took place at 5:13 AM, on Thursday, June 13, 2023, and resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes for over an hour.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived at the scene to find the SUV overturned with the driver inside. Due to the severity of the injuries, the driver was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 18 were closed at Tao Road for over an hour to allow for the investigation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Further updates on the driver’s condition and the investigation will be provided as more information becomes available.





