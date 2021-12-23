Driver airlifted after rollover crash on Vine Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver critically injured in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Hesperia was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about 9:40 am, on December 22, 2021, in the 19000 block of Vine Street in Hesperia.

For reasons still under investigation, the dark-blue truck overturned and landed on its roof inside the front yard of a residence. A portion of the home’s chain-linked fence was damaged during the crash.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and determined the driver was critically injured and requested a helicopter to respond. Firefighters also reported the person was extremely combative.

Reach 43 landed on the campus of a nearby elementary school and the patient was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

