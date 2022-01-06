Driver airlifted after head-on crash Wednesday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver injured in a head-on traffic accident was airlifted to a trauma center Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 9:43 am, on January 5, 2022, in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Ranchero Road and involved a 2020 Ford Transit Connect and a 2006 Toyota Sienna.

San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a traffic collision with extrication and upon arrival reported they had one patient with critical injuries and no extrication required. The other driver declined medical transportation.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance to the nearby Hesperia Airport helipad where Mercy Air 22 is stationed. The injured driver to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center an update on injuries was not available.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

