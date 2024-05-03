 
Driver airlifted after Ford pick-up truck overturns on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 3, 2024 | 6:48 amLast Updated: May 3, 2024 | 6:48 am
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A serious accident occurred on Wednesday evening when a pickup truck lost control and overturned, injuring the driver.

The incident took place around 5:56 pm on May 1, 2024, along Highway 18/D Street, situated between Victorville and Apple Valley, just north of Stoddard Wells Road.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a burgundy Ford F-150 with significant damage. The vehicle was on its wheels but obstructed traffic lanes. First responders noted that the driver was trapped inside the wreckage and required extrication.

A Mercy Air medical helicopter was requested to transport the injured driver to a trauma center for specialized medical care. Details regarding the driver’s current condition have not been released.

Witnesses reported that the truck flipped multiple times and narrowly missed colliding with at least one other vehicle.

The accident necessitated a complete closure of Highway 18 between Apple Valley Road and Stoddard Wells Road to allow for cleanup and safety operations.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

