Driver airlifted after crashing through a backyard Thursday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing through the yard of a home Thursday evening in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 5:28 pm, on November 9, 2023, in the 15600 block of Pohez Road.

Based on preliminary information, the truck was traveling down Symeron Road when the driver lost control and drove across a vacant dirt lot before crashing through the backyard of a home on Pohez Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and requested a helicopter. The driver was flown via a Mercy Air helicopter to an out-of-area trauma center. An update on their condition was not available.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

