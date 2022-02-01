Driver airlifted after crashing into back of semi on D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic pickup truck was airlifted after crashing into the back of a semi in Victorville.

It happened at about 12:45 pm, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, along the 16300 block of D Street near the I -15 freeway.

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the crash and located the light blue Dodge with major front-end damage and the driver still inside.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the 68-year-old male to a trauma center and reported extrication was required to remove him.

Mercy Air 2 accepted the flight and the patient was subsequently flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Westbound lanes of D Street were briefly closed causing traffic to back up. The roadway was reopened at approximately 1:45 pm. The official cause of the crash is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

