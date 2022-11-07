All News
Driver airlifted after crash on Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif (VVNG.com) — A man driving in a pickup truck was critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Apple Valley.
It happened at about 6:14 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Rock Springs Road near Mockingbird Avenue.
For reasons still unknown, a red 2008 Ford Ranger veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a red Toyota Corolla. The Ford rolled and came to a stop on its roof.
The Apple Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and requested an airship to airlift the male to an out-of-area trauma center. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Westbound traffic on Rock Springs Road was temporarily blocked and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.
