Driver airlifted after crash on Air Expressway and Nevada Avenue in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver critically injured in an early morning accident in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.

At about 3:06 am, on May 6, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision with extrication at the intersection of Air Expressway and Nevada Avenue involving a semi and a sedan.

It took firefighters approximately 20-30 minutes to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Helicopter Mercy 22 airlifted the critically injured patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A stretch of Air Expressway was closed in both directions until about 6:30 am. Additional information was not available at the time of this article.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

