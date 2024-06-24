 
All NewsApple Valley NewsFeatured

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 8:50 amLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 8:52 am
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was transported to a trauma center following an early-morning collision with a Walmart tractor-trailer in Apple Valley.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, along Dale Evans Parkway between the I-15 freeway and Morro Street, near the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

Responders from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived promptly at the scene and requested a medical helicopter. The injured man was initially taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center before being airlifted to a specialized trauma center outside the area.

Preliminary reports suggest that the semi-truck was traveling southbound toward the Walmart Distribution Center, while a white Hyundai sedan was heading in the opposite direction. For reasons yet to be determined, the sedan veered into the path of the semi-truck.

The collision caused the vehicle’s motor to become dislodged and land several feet away in the desert. The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed. The male driver of the Hyundai sedan was the sole occupant and was on his way to work in Barstow.

As a result of the accident, Dale Evans Parkway was closed in both directions between the I-15 and Stoddard Wells Road to facilitate investigation and cleanup operations.

More Local News

The Apple Valley Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley
Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 8:50 amLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 8:52 am

More Local News

Deputies Screen Over 1,500 Vehicles During DUI Checkpoint in Victorville

June 24, 2024
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Trauma Center After Crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

June 24, 2024
salvation army in

Firefighters Save Salvation Army Thrift Store in Hesperia from Blaze

June 23, 2024

Gofundme Launched For Apple Valley Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 247

June 23, 2024
Back to top button