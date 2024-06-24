Driver Airlifted After Collision with Walmart Truck on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was transported to a trauma center following an early-morning collision with a Walmart tractor-trailer in Apple Valley.
The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024, along Dale Evans Parkway between the I-15 freeway and Morro Street, near the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.
Responders from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived promptly at the scene and requested a medical helicopter. The injured man was initially taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center before being airlifted to a specialized trauma center outside the area.
Preliminary reports suggest that the semi-truck was traveling southbound toward the Walmart Distribution Center, while a white Hyundai sedan was heading in the opposite direction. For reasons yet to be determined, the sedan veered into the path of the semi-truck.
The collision caused the vehicle’s motor to become dislodged and land several feet away in the desert. The driver of the semi-truck was unharmed. The male driver of the Hyundai sedan was the sole occupant and was on his way to work in Barstow.
As a result of the accident, Dale Evans Parkway was closed in both directions between the I-15 and Stoddard Wells Road to facilitate investigation and cleanup operations.
The Apple Valley Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident.
