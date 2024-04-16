 
Driver airlifted after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on SR-138

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 16, 2024 | 7:22 amLast Updated: April 16, 2024 | 7:53 am

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was airlifted with serious injuries after a rollover crash on State Route 138 Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol Officers along with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash reported at 6:28 am, on April 15, 2024, near Summit Post Office Road.

Emergency personnel arrived and located the 2003 GMC Yukon on its side and the driver ejected from the SUV.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters requested the use of a helicopter to airlift the critically injured driver to a trauma center.

Mercy Air landed on SR 138 near Summit Valley Road and was subsequently airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

