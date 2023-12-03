Driver airlifted after a rollover crash Friday night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night in Hesperia.
It happened at about 11:04 pm, on December 1, 2023, near the intersection of Hesperia Road and Mojave Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodiguez told VVNG this was a single-vehicle accident and the male driver rolled his truck.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the crash and requested an airship. The male was airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center with major injuries. An update on his condition was not available.
The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation into the collision.
