Driver accused of killing a Victorville man in hit-and-run crash arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving him in the roadway to die has been arrested.

On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 5:46 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to an injury-hit and run traffic collision in the area of Seventh Street and East Sand Street.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Jesus Santa Cruz, a resident of Victorville, laying in the roadway. Santa Cruz was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Several days later, the Victorville Police Department released images of the suspect vehicle, obtained from video surveillance the morning of the incident. Officials asked anyone who recognized the dark-colored older model Chevy or GMC pickup truck with front end-damage to contact police.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Osmin Reyes Machado, a 53-year-old resident of Victorville. On Saturday, March 20th, Machado was interviewed at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station. Following the interview, and was arrested for Felony Hit and Run.

(Police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle captured on a camera from a fast food restaurant along 7th Street. – photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

