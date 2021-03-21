All News
Driver accused of killing a Victorville man in hit-and-run crash arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving him in the roadway to die has been arrested.
On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 5:46 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to an injury-hit and run traffic collision in the area of Seventh Street and East Sand Street.
When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Jesus Santa Cruz, a resident of Victorville, laying in the roadway. Santa Cruz was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Several days later, the Victorville Police Department released images of the suspect vehicle, obtained from video surveillance the morning of the incident. Officials asked anyone who recognized the dark-colored older model Chevy or GMC pickup truck with front end-damage to contact police.
Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Osmin Reyes Machado, a 53-year-old resident of Victorville. On Saturday, March 20th, Machado was interviewed at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station. Following the interview, and was arrested for Felony Hit and Run.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
RELATED ARTICLE: 7th Street in Victorville closed due to fatal hit-and-run crash
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Garage fire in Hesperia leaves man dead and woman hospitalized
-
All News3 days ago
Former Victorville federal prison officer sentenced for taking bribes
-
All News4 days ago
Stirling Sells Victorville Facility to Defense Contractor, 40 Jobs Expected
-
All News2 days ago
Welfare check in Hesperia turns into drug bust, 2 arrested
-
All News7 days ago
Essential Workers Eligible for Covid-19 Vaccine in San Bernardino County
-
All News2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in crash on Green Tree Blvd in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Damaging winds possible for the mountains and deserts on Monday
-
All News4 days ago
400 suspected stolen catalytic converters recovered in San Bernardino