All News
Drive-by shooting reported inside Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no injuries were reported after a shooting inside the Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park in Apple Valley.
Just before 4:30 am, on May 22nd residents were awakened by the sound of gunfire.
A witness who asked to remain anonymous said suspects from an unknown vehicle fired more than a dozen rounds into the mobile home. “The house had several children and adults, including a baby but miraculously none were injured by the gunfire,” stated the witness.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies responded to the scene and several casings were located outside the residence. Miller said no suspects have been identified and no vehicle information was available,
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
76,118 marijuana plants destroyed in Lucerne Valley
-
All News5 days ago
High-speed motorcycle pursuit in Apple Valley ends in crash
-
All News3 days ago
DMV no longer requiring a Social Security card for REAL ID application
-
All News5 days ago
2 people critically injured in head-on crash on Amargosa Road
-
Adelanto News1 day ago
19-year-old shot to death in Adelanto apartment complex identified
-
All News5 days ago
Man shot outside Rustic Tavern in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Woman shot 3 times found inside a stranger’s vehicle in Victorville
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
Murder investigation underway inside Candlewick Apartments in Adelanto