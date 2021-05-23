Drive-by shooting reported inside Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said no injuries were reported after a shooting inside the Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park in Apple Valley.

Just before 4:30 am, on May 22nd residents were awakened by the sound of gunfire.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous said suspects from an unknown vehicle fired more than a dozen rounds into the mobile home. “The house had several children and adults, including a baby but miraculously none were injured by the gunfire,” stated the witness.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies responded to the scene and several casings were located outside the residence. Miller said no suspects have been identified and no vehicle information was available,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.