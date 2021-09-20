Drift smoke from wildfires causing unhealthy air in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Drift smoke from wildfires burning in central California has moved into the Victor Valley creating unhealthy air quality.

According to the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District, Phelan and Pinon Hills are both currently at unhealthy levels. “At this level everyone could be affected. Please avoid overexerting yourself and outdoor activities,” stated the agency in a Monday morning tweet.

The San Bernardino National Forest advised not to be alarm as we do not currently have any active fires burning.

Smoke from the Windy Fire and the KNP Complex burning in the Sequoia National Forest has moved southeast towards the Victor Valley.

Smoke pollution from wildfires is unhealthy and breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects, including:

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

A scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

The MDAQMD advised avoiding outdoor activities and taking care of those with respiratory issues. The following are a few things you can do:

Keep windows and doors closed.

Use fans and air conditioning to stay cool.

Reduce the smoke that enters your home.

Use a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency filter to remove fine particles from the air.

