Dozens of vehicles involved in pile-up crash on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass Friday morning
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass Friday morning.
At approximately 6:13 AM on July 17th CHP dispatch received reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision near highway 138 blocking all lanes of traffic.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and reported up to 30 cars involved that were spread over a mile.
Firefighters jumped from collision to collision checking for people needing medical attention. A total of of eight people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic on the northbound is at a complete stand still prompting a SIG Alert for an unknown duration.
CHP is investigating the cause of the accident and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
