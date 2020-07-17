Dozens of vehicles involved in pile-up crash on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass Friday morning

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass Friday morning.

At approximately 6:13 AM on July 17th CHP dispatch received reports of a multi-vehicle traffic collision near highway 138 blocking all lanes of traffic.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and reported up to 30 cars involved that were spread over a mile.

Firefighters jumped from collision to collision checking for people needing medical attention. A total of of eight people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic on the northbound is at a complete stand still prompting a SIG Alert for an unknown duration.

CHP is investigating the cause of the accident and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Haz Mat)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.