Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto.

It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of the property, in three separate vehicles and positioned the vehicles on the north and east sides of the property.

“The suspects then began shooting at the residence. A total of 29 fired cartridge casings were located outside the fence,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Officials said that a subject inside the residence returned fire, firing approximately 35 rounds.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station collected evidence at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Lewis at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

