Double-wide trailer and vehicles destroyed in Thursday fire

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A double-wide mobile home and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 10 minutes after noon 911 dispatch started receiving multiple calls reporting thick black smoke from a fire in the area of Locust Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and located a fully engulfed double-wide mobile home in the rear of a residential lot in the 11900 block of Locust Avenue.

Gusty winds fanned the flames and sent a large column of black smoke billowing into the sky. The fire quickly spread to nearby vehicles, debris, and a storage container.

A double-wide and several vehicles were destroyed by the fire. (Photo by Mike Morales)

According to a County Fire tweet, firefighters were in a defensive mode and worked on protecting exposures. County fire said lines were put into place to protect exposures as well as limit the fires spread into any brush or homes.

The mobile home, as well as two vehicles, were a total loss. The property inside the conex container was impacted.

A resident from the area told VVNG they saw fireworks shooting off from inside the home when the fire started.

County Fire said the official cause remains under investigation by the office of the Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

(Photo by Jeremy Kern, San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo by Jeremy Kern, San Bernardino County Fire)

