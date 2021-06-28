Door Dash delivery driver arrested after brandishing a gun in Adelanto

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon working as a delivery driver for Door Dash was arrested after threatening another driver with a gun, officials said.

The 27-year-old suspect Marcus Medina, a resident of Victorville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after 911 received a call regarding a man brandishing a firearm. According to the caller, she and the suspect were almost involved in a traffic collision.

“Medina pulled into a parking lot, turned around, and started following the victim,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “Medina brandished a pistol, waving it at the victim. The victim fled the area in fear for her safety but was able to provide law enforcement with a description of Medina’s vehicle.”

(Marcus Medina Facebook)

Deputy R. Morales located Marcus Medina in his Maroon Ford sedan in Cactus shopping center in Adelanto. Medina, who is a convicted felon and was working at the time of the incident as a Door Dash driver, was found in possession of a Glock pistol.



Marcus Medina was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He was later released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.