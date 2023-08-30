VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Don’t miss the rare “Super Blue Moon” happening on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Since 2009, this will be the first time that people around the world will be able to witness both a supermoon and a blue moon. You might be wondering well what’s the difference?

According to acios.com, a rare blue moon is used to describe a second full moon in a calendar month, which typically has only one full moon. The extra moon in the season makes it a rare occasion.

A supermoon is when a full moon comes closest to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual moon. According to NASA, the apparent size increase is 14 percent, which is about the difference between a nickel and a quarter.

Nasa said it might be hard to detect a supermoon visually, but it does have an effect on Earth. Because the Moon is in its closest approach to Earth, it can cause higher tides than usual.

This will be the third of four supermoons in 2023, with the last being in September. The next Super Blue Moon will be in January 2037.

Tonight’s supermoon will start to rise around 6:45 pm, and unfortunately, despite its name, it won’t be the color blue.

