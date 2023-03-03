Donations needed for stranded San Bernardino Mountain residents

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Humanitarian help is needed for the San Bernardino Mountains.

The historic blizzard which lasted seven days non-stop left thousands of residents and vacationers in the resort communities stranded and many without food and basic necessities. Roads are still closed and residents are walking miles for help in five to 10’ of snow in search of food.

The public wanted to help and this skybridge supported by Cal dart.org was created by local volunteers to expedite supplies to the San Bernardino mountains.

Crestline, Valley of Enchantment, and Lake Gregory lost Goodwin and Sons Market as the roof collapsed leaving residents in the area in desperate need. Other communities in the Lake Arrowhead area also are in desperate need.

People may drop off supplies in the parking lot at the San Bernardino Community Hospital at 1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The point contact person there is Maiyoua Vang. They will transfer supplies to Mountain Community Hospital at 29101 Hospital Rd in Lake Arrowhead. The helicopter will be running all day back and forth dropping off supplies for those in need.

Volunteers are needed at both hospitals to help with packing and distribution.

Supplies needed include but not limited to:

Can food, soups

Can chicken and tuna

Microwavable food (non-frozen)

Instant Macaroni and cheese

Cereal

Oatmeal

Eggs

Bread

Bread Water

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice

Dog and cat food

Baby food

Formula: Soy and regular and digestive, all kinds.

Diapers all sizes being asked for 3, 4, 5, etc.

Diapers adult

Ladies sanitary supplies

Baby wipes

Lactic acid milk

Canned milk

Shovels

Gloves

Hats

Chainsaws to cut through 10 foot berms

Ice melt

Heavy bags to carry supplies

This effort is coordinated by local volunteers to help the San Bernardino Mountain Community residents in need during this historic time.

Volunteer Cody Robert Spencer and his family have snowmobiles on stand-by and people to transport supplies to surrounding residents.

(Photo by Lisa Griggs)

Sheriff and Fire personnel are currently loading Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) onto Sheriff’s helicopters to be delivered to our mountain communities. pic.twitter.com/KpnPfWSgRI — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 2, 2023

‘

Fire hydrants are crucial to life safety & property conservation. It can take up to 30 minutes for firefighters to locate and access a snow covered hydrant once on scene of a fire. Consider taking a few moments this week to help expose your neighborhood’s hydrant. pic.twitter.com/VYgQf3xI7K — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 3, 2023

The Mt. Baldy area, including the Mt. Baldy Resort and nearby popular areas for snow play, will remain temporarily closed until further notice due to avalanche danger. pic.twitter.com/p7koVWEIkP — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) March 1, 2023

s

Mental Health 24-Hour Helpline is available at (888) 743-1478. For those seeking info about the storms, County’s 24-Hour Storm Response Call Center is (909) 387-3911.

As @sbcounty continues to respond to the recent storms, DBH’s Mental Health 24-Hour Helpline is available at (888) 743-1478. For those seeking info about the storms, County’s 24-Hour Storm Response Call Center is (909) 387-3911. @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SBCoPublicWorks pic.twitter.com/kT37brAl5q — San Bernardino County Behavioral Health (@sbcdbh) March 2, 2023

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.