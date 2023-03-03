All News
Donations needed for stranded San Bernardino Mountain residents
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Humanitarian help is needed for the San Bernardino Mountains.
The historic blizzard which lasted seven days non-stop left thousands of residents and vacationers in the resort communities stranded and many without food and basic necessities. Roads are still closed and residents are walking miles for help in five to 10’ of snow in search of food.
The public wanted to help and this skybridge supported by Cal dart.org was created by local volunteers to expedite supplies to the San Bernardino mountains.
Crestline, Valley of Enchantment, and Lake Gregory lost Goodwin and Sons Market as the roof collapsed leaving residents in the area in desperate need. Other communities in the Lake Arrowhead area also are in desperate need.
People may drop off supplies in the parking lot at the San Bernardino Community Hospital at 1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The point contact person there is Maiyoua Vang. They will transfer supplies to Mountain Community Hospital at 29101 Hospital Rd in Lake Arrowhead. The helicopter will be running all day back and forth dropping off supplies for those in need.
Volunteers are needed at both hospitals to help with packing and distribution.
Supplies needed include but not limited to:
- Can food, soups
- Can chicken and tuna
- Microwavable food (non-frozen)
- Instant Macaroni and cheese
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Eggs
Bread
- Water
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Rice
- Dog and cat food
- Baby food
- Formula: Soy and regular and digestive, all kinds.
- Diapers all sizes being asked for 3, 4, 5, etc.
- Diapers adult
- Ladies sanitary supplies
- Baby wipes
- Lactic acid milk
- Canned milk
- Shovels
- Gloves
- Hats
- Chainsaws to cut through 10 foot berms
- Ice melt
- Heavy bags to carry supplies
This effort is coordinated by local volunteers to help the San Bernardino Mountain Community residents in need during this historic time.
Volunteer Cody Robert Spencer and his family have snowmobiles on stand-by and people to transport supplies to surrounding residents.
Sheriff and Fire personnel are currently loading Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) onto Sheriff’s helicopters to be delivered to our mountain communities. pic.twitter.com/KpnPfWSgRI
— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 2, 2023
‘
Fire hydrants are crucial to life safety & property conservation. It can take up to 30 minutes for firefighters to locate and access a snow covered hydrant once on scene of a fire. Consider taking a few moments this week to help expose your neighborhood’s hydrant. pic.twitter.com/VYgQf3xI7K
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 3, 2023
The Mt. Baldy area, including the Mt. Baldy Resort and nearby popular areas for snow play, will remain temporarily closed until further notice due to avalanche danger. pic.twitter.com/p7koVWEIkP
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) March 1, 2023
s
Mental Health 24-Hour Helpline is available at (888) 743-1478. For those seeking info about the storms, County’s 24-Hour Storm Response Call Center is (909) 387-3911.
As @sbcounty continues to respond to the recent storms, DBH’s Mental Health 24-Hour Helpline is available at (888) 743-1478. For those seeking info about the storms, County’s 24-Hour Storm Response Call Center is (909) 387-3911. @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SBCoPublicWorks pic.twitter.com/kT37brAl5q
— San Bernardino County Behavioral Health (@sbcdbh) March 2, 2023
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Donations needed for stranded San Bernardino Mountain residents
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Humanitarian help is needed for the San Bernardino Mountains. The historic blizzard which lasted seven days...
15 freeway emergency lane closures in Hesperia result in gridlock traffic on Thursday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency lane closures and traffic breaks resulted in gridlock traffic for motorists traveling on the I-15...
Firefighters knock down shed fire Thursday afternoon in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down a shed fire at a residence in the Town...
DUI driver arrested following a hit and run crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Hesperia woman is being held on a $250,000 bail after a DUI crash Wednesday...
Bomb threat at Department of Behavioral Health in Victorville prompts evacuations
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Department of Behavioral Health Thursday morning in Victorville....
Trending
-
15 freeway3 days ago
Man found dead inside overturned car underneath the I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass
-
All News4 days ago
19-year-old killed in Saturday night crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
-
All News1 week ago
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News6 days ago
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
-
All News1 week ago
VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Black ice and accident prompt closure of Bear Valley Road bridge in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Semi truck overturned Friday night on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville